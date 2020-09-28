Matthew Caruana Galizia Slams ‘Useless’ Arts Minister For Asking For Royally-Gifted Shark Tooth Back

World renowned natural historian David Attenborough had gifted Prince George the shark tooth which he had found in Malta back in the 1960s.

Investigative journalist Matthew Caruana Galizia slammed Arts Minister Jose Herrera for campaigning for the shark tooth gifted to Prince George to be brought back to Malta.

“Minister Jose Herrera is campaigning for a fossil to be taken away from a toddler in another country,” Caruana Galizia said.

“About the millions stolen by Schembri and Fenech, he has nothing to say. How about asking for the return of those instead? Useless.”

Earlier today, Herrera told Times of Malta that the shark tooth could find its way back to Malta.

“There are some artefacts that are important to Maltese natural heritage and which ended up abroad and deserve to be retrieved,” he said.

“We rightly give a lot of attention to historical and artistic artefacts. However, it is not always the case with our natural history. I am determined to direct a change in this attitude.”

The tooth, which belongs to the now-extinct Carcharocles, is believed to have been embedded in Malta’s limestone around 23 million years ago.

Sharks appertaining to the Carcharocles genus are believed to have grown to 15 metres in length – around twice the length of the largest shark species alive today, the Great White.

The Carcharocles genus also includes the species known as Megalodon – an extinct species of shark infamously known for its huge size.

