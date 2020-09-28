د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Matthew Caruana Galizia Slams ‘Useless’ Arts Minister For Asking For Royally-Gifted Shark Tooth Back

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Investigative journalist Matthew Caruana Galizia slammed Arts Minister Jose Herrera for campaigning for the shark tooth gifted to Prince George to be brought back to Malta.

World renowned natural historian David Attenborough had gifted Prince George the shark tooth which he had found in Malta back in the 1960s.

“Minister Jose Herrera is campaigning for a fossil to be taken away from a toddler in another country,” Caruana Galizia said.

“About the millions stolen by Schembri and Fenech, he has nothing to say. How about asking for the return of those instead? Useless.”

Earlier today, Herrera told Times of Malta that the shark tooth could find its way back to Malta.

“There are some artefacts that are important to Maltese natural heritage and which ended up abroad and deserve to be retrieved,” he said.

“We rightly give a lot of attention to historical and artistic artefacts. However, it is not always the case with our natural history. I am determined to direct a change in this attitude.”

The tooth, which belongs to the now-extinct Carcharocles, is believed to have been embedded in Malta’s limestone around 23 million years ago.

Sharks appertaining to the Carcharocles genus are believed to have grown to 15 metres in length – around twice the length of the largest shark species alive today, the Great White.

The Carcharocles genus also includes the species known as Megalodon – an extinct species of shark infamously known for its huge size.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: WATCH: The Giants' Debut - Malta's Three New Major TV Programmes All Kick Off This Week

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK