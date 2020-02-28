Magħtab Farmers To Protest Land Seizure: ‘They’ll Have To Bulldoze Us Out Of Here’

Magħtab farmers will protest tomorrow morning against plans by Wasteserv to take their land to expand the waste treatment facility.

“Our land has been taken up bit by bit for waste treatment for the past 30 years, not to mention the problems caused to our land by the waste dumped in the area,” farmer Charlie Sciberras told Lovin Malta. “This plan will deal us a mortal blow and will destroy the livelihoods of all us farmers who live and work here.”

“I come from the third generation of farmers who have lived and worked here and the government cannot take a shred more land from us. They’re going to have to bulldoze us out of here.”

The protest will take place at 9am at the entrance to the Magħtab Environmental Complex and farmers are expected to bring farming vehicles along with them to stress how much is at stake for them.