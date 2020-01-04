Infrastructure Malta Looking To Extend Its Environmental Program After Planting Over 8,000 Trees In 2019

Infrastructure Malta is looking to extend its program to plant new trees in 2020 after the agency announced that they planted 8,719 indigenous trees in 40 sites and across 18 localities in 2019.

The €1 million investment project originally aimed to add 6,700 new trees by the end of 2019. However, following an overwhelming response from local councils and other organisations, it was extended to include an additional 2,000 trees, making it a grand total of 8,719 trees that were planted throughout the year.

Some of them were also planted in new green areas that Infrastructure Malta is creating within the footprint of its road upgrade projects with many adorning roads which the agency upgraded or reconstructed, including “Aldo Moro Road, Marsa, L- Ahhar Hbit mit-Torok Road, Tal-Balal Road, Buqana Road, Regional Road, and Santa Lucija.”

According to Infrastructure Malta, arborists used a variety of over 30 indigenous tree species depending on the environmental conditions of each site. Trees included Tamarisk, Olives, Cypress, European Dwarf Palms, Lentisk, Holm Oaks, Aleppo Pines, Myrtle, Sandarac Gum Trees, Carobs and other species.

The investment also includes long-term care and a watering program to ensure that the trees will remain established in their new environment. Infrastructure Malta has also pledged to replace any trees that are damaged or do not survive.

“The successful implementation of our 2019 initiative to plant so many trees in different localities is giving people a greener environment outside their homes and workplaces, and along the routes of their daily commutes. We encourage local councils and other interested organisations or individuals to continue proposing new public sites where we can plant more trees in 2020 and beyond,” said Frederick Azzopardi, CEO of Infrastructure Malta.

The agency is now working to extend this program and plant more trees in other parts of Malta in the new year.

