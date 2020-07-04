IN PHOTOS: Rare Images Of Feeding Frenzy Among Hundreds Of Fish In Maltese Waters Shared Online

Divers in Malta were treated to a rare sight in our waters after a swam of hundreds of fish of different species gathered in a one-of-a-kind spectacle.

Local marine biologist Alan Deidubn shared the images on social media this morning. Diving somewhere in Malta at 6.30am, Deidun photographed hundreds of grey mullet mullet, blotched picarel, saddled seabream and damselfish swimming together in what he believes could be a feeding frenzy.

All of the fish were watched closely by amberjack and barracudas.

The spectacle lasts an hour and disappears soon after 7.30am