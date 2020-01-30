From Mrieħel To Rabat, These Are All The Victims Of The Central Link Project So Far
The two-year-long, €55 million Central Link Project is well underway – and it’s already having a major visual impact.
Improving air quality, creating safer spaces for alternative modes of transport and reducing travel times between Mosta and Mrieħel by 50% are some of the main goals of the project.
Though it promises many benefits upon completion, the project has already run into some hiccups, most notably the discovery of some archaeological remains that forced part of the project to halt for the time being.
Such a monumental project comes at a high cost and parts of Malta have paid dearly for the building of a new 4-kilometre road upgrade.
Here are some of the things we had to lose to gain the Central Link Project.
1. Greenhouses
Attard’s green lungs have had to make way for roadworks.
w
2. Maltese homes
These homes will never be the same again.
3. Almond trees
A cluster of protected almond trees were destroyed in the wake of the Central Link project despite initial plans to relocate them.
4. Fields and flora
Fields of fertile land have been uprooted to make way for new lanes, footpaths and cycle tracks.
5. Cart ruts and other archaeological artifacts
Parts of the Central Link project have been halted after the discovery of ‘low historical value’ archaeological remains were uncovered but for remains, it might have been too late. Such was the case for these cart ruts which were reportedly ‘flattened and destroyed’ by machinery for the Central Links project.
Though the project might be worth it in the end, the environmental cost to the project means it has a lot to make up for.