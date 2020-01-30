From Mrieħel To Rabat, These Are All The Victims Of The Central Link Project So Far

The two-year-long, €55 million Central Link Project is well underway – and it’s already having a major visual impact.

Improving air quality, creating safer spaces for alternative modes of transport and reducing travel times between Mosta and Mrieħel by 50% are some of the main goals of the project.

Though it promises many benefits upon completion, the project has already run into some hiccups, most notably the discovery of some archaeological remains that forced part of the project to halt for the time being.

Such a monumental project comes at a high cost and parts of Malta have paid dearly for the building of a new 4-kilometre road upgrade.

Here are some of the things we had to lose to gain the Central Link Project.