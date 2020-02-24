Environment Minister Fires Wasteserv Chairman And Entire Board In Attempt To Professionalise Waste Agency
Environment and Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia has fired Wasteserv’s entire board of directors, including its chairman David Borg, as part of a plan to professionalise the national waste agency.
Borg, a former aide of Joseph Muscat during the former Prime Minister’s tenure as MEP, was appointed Wasteserv chairman in 2013 by then Environment Minister Leo Brincat and was retained by his successor Jose Herrera. However, Farrugia, who was appointed to the job around a month ago, has opted for a clean sweep as part of his plan to professionalise Wasteserv.
In a Facebook post earlier this month, Borg thanked several people he worked closely with over the years, including Joseph Muscat.
“[Muscat] had called me in and told me ‘I know where I want to place you’ with that smile on his face, a soft-entry smile… him smiling whilst in his office never augurs well lol. When dealing with Joseph, you need to use reverse psychology over his reverse psychology. I never managed!”
“He told me ‘Wasteserv. You’ve got what it takes. Go and bring that company back on its feet.’ Those words that filled me with courage but which also left me sweating. I hope I met his expectations.”
Net News recently published footage of recycled, organic and black bag waste getting dumped into the same site in Magħtab, raising serious questions about the efficiency of the national waste sorting programme. However, Lovin Malta understands that Wasteserv’s problems go even deeper and that Farrugia wants to professionalise the agency.
Indeed, Borg’s successor as chairman is Prof. Frank Bezzina, the dean of the University’s Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy, a clear sign of the new Environment Minister’s intent going forwards.