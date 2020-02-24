Environment Minister Fires Wasteserv Chairman And Entire Board In Attempt To Professionalise Waste Agency

Environment and Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia has fired Wasteserv’s entire board of directors, including its chairman David Borg, as part of a plan to professionalise the national waste agency.

Borg, a former aide of Joseph Muscat during the former Prime Minister’s tenure as MEP, was appointed Wasteserv chairman in 2013 by then Environment Minister Leo Brincat and was retained by his successor Jose Herrera. However, Farrugia, who was appointed to the job around a month ago, has opted for a clean sweep as part of his plan to professionalise Wasteserv.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, Borg thanked several people he worked closely with over the years, including Joseph Muscat.