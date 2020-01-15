Dead Dolphin Tangled In Nets Washes Up On Sliema Front

A dead dolphin washed up in Sliema earlier today.

Photos posted on Facebook show the dead dolphin tangled in nets and surrounded by rubbish and other debris along Exiles in Sliema.

“Really disgusted how this dolphin ended in this situation. Someone tied his tail and his mouth and ended dying with the waves.”

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Nature Trust Malta confirm that the dolphin was dead when it was discovered and has been taken for a necropsy to determine its cause of death.

No other information is known about the dolphin and how it got there.

