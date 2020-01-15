د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Dead Dolphin Tangled In Nets Washes Up On Sliema Front

Author profile image

By

2
Article Featured Image

A dead dolphin washed up in Sliema earlier today.

Photos posted on Facebook show the dead dolphin tangled in nets and surrounded by rubbish and other debris along Exiles in Sliema.

“Really disgusted how this dolphin ended in this situation. Someone tied his tail and his mouth and ended dying with the waves.”

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Nature Trust Malta confirm that the dolphin was dead when it was discovered and has been taken for a necropsy to determine its cause of death.

No other information is known about the dolphin and how it got there.

What do you make of this story?

READ NEXT: WATCH: Tiny Hedgehog Stumbling Around University Of Malta Campus Sparks Worry Over Potential Poisoning

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK