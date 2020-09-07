Dead Rabbit Ends Up On Wasteserv Recycling Line After Workers Rip Open Grey Bag

A dead rabbit ended up on Wasteserv’s recycling line, after shocked workers discovered the creature in a grey bag.

“This is wrong on so many counts,” Wasteserv said in an Instagram post.

It seems that the issue is not new, with Wasteserv lamenting that “dead animals are still a daily occurrence” on their recycling line.

It was not made clear what kind of species the animal was; however it appears to be a rabbit.

“Please help us safeguard our workers and support them in the noble task they have in hand,” Wasteserv said