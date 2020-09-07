د . إAEDSRر . س

Dead Rabbit Ends Up On Wasteserv Recycling Line After Workers Rip Open Grey Bag

A dead rabbit ended up on Wasteserv’s recycling line, after shocked workers discovered the creature in a grey bag.

“This is wrong on so many counts,” Wasteserv said in an Instagram post.

It seems that the issue is not new, with Wasteserv lamenting that “dead animals are still a daily occurrence” on their recycling line.

It was not made clear what kind of species the animal was; however it appears to be a rabbit.

“Please help us safeguard our workers and support them in the noble task they have in hand,” Wasteserv said

Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca stated that it is beyond belief that in this day and age there are still people who engage in such practices.

He explained that his colleagues on the sorting line already have a very hard job in spending 12 hours selecting recyclable materials form a conveyor belt, so the least the general public can do is to ensure that the right materials are put in the grey bag; let alone not dumping dead animals in the recycling bag.

These workers come to their job with pride knowing that they are offering a noble environmental service and we are all duty bound to help them with this task, he said.

