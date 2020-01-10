Bats, Frogs And Robins Threatened By Road Proposed Near Ex-Trade Fair Grounds In Naxxar, Green NGO Warns

A road proposed to connect landlocked plots off Triq Santa Marija in Naxxar will threaten the habitat of local wildlife, an environmental NGO has warned.

Flimkien Għall-Ambjent Aħjar has filed an objection against the proposed road, warning that the area is full of rare fauna such as bat colonies, the Maltese painted frog and robins, as well as a number of red book Flora species which will be submitted in an ecological report.

The road application site lies on the west boundary of the ex-Trade fair Grounds site, where a massive, high density, mixed use development has been proposed, and on the North boundary of the Naxxar Urban Conservation Area.