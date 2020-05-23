‘Back To The Old Disease’: Glorious Marsaskala Sunset Ruined By Take-Out Litter Enrages Online Community

Dolphins are returning to Venice and whales are venturing back near Europe’s coastlines. Meanwhile in Malta, it looks like pizza boxes and soft drink cans have reappeared by the sea. An equally disappointed and angry upload on popular Facebook forum The Salott blew social media up yesterday. An otherwise perfect sunset over Marsaskala’s St. Thomas Bay – complete with crystal-clear skies, perfectly calm waters and a photogenic yacht out on the horizon – got a rude awakening with remains of take-out boxes, bottles and cans dotting the edge of the coast. Within a couple of hours, the photo received over a thousand reactions and hundreds of comments, with many barely believing their eyes and other sadly recognising the all-too-familiar sight.

Not long after, the photo made it out of The Salott, being shared by popular triathlete Fabio Spiteri, who only helped fuel the fire. “Why??” a clearly frustrated Spiteri asked. “Check out the security cam of the restaurant. Check out who bought this order. Catch the culprit and fine them big time.” Once made fully public, the photo got even more traction, being shared a couple of dozen times, with hundreds of other disgusted people denouncing the act of littering. “This is not OK,” popular radio host Trudy Kerr said, soon after sharing the photo herself. “NOT OK. Whether it is Top of the World, Marsaskala or in a busy street, let me make it clear. Only stupid, ignorant, selfish idiots behave like this. If you do it, you are a selfish twat. That simple.” “COVID ended and now we’re back to the old disease – us,” one user lamented. “I was loving my walks in places like Spinola where i wouldnt spot a single paper near the LOVE sign where formerly it was almost like a cesspit. Well It was nice till it lasted…”