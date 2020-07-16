Ancient Attard Cart Ruts At Risk Of Being ‘Reburied’ By Road Widening Project, Archaeological Society Warns

Ancient cart ruts in Attard are at risk of being reburied as a result of “ill-prepared” road widening projects, the Archaeological Society Malta and Din l-Art Ħelwa has warned.

“Malta’s precious and non-renewable archaeological resources continue to be eroded and mismanaged because of ill-prepared projects that are designed and committed to before a thorough understanding of archaeological impact,” the organisations said in a press release.

Earlier this year, parts of the controversial Central Links project came to a halt after the discovery of ancient cart ruts in the area, prompting an expert investigation to better understand how to proceed with the €55 million project.

However, it appears that they are now at risk of being hidden from public sight, beneath the newly widened road.

“The Archaeological Society Malta and Din l-Art Ħelwa strongly urge Infrastructure Malta, in close consultation with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, to commit serious efforts to redesigning the road alignment in order to allow the cart ruts to remain visible and enjoyable,” the press release read.

“The right of the public to enjoy archaeological resources is an important value enshrined in Maltese law and international conventions. It would be ironic and unacceptable if a project funded by Maltese and European taxpayers fails to make every possible effort to integrate this goal in its designs.”

According to experts, the cart ruts may date as far back as the prehistoric Bronze Age and contain different profiles telling of their use across several centuries.