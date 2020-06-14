A Digital Snapshot Of Malta’s Environment Is Being Created To Protect It Better

A new 3D project converting Maltese areas into spatial data that can be explored not just virtually or via augmentation but in what is being called “mixed reality” may allow decision-makers to review environmental changes before they happen.

The SIntegraM Project, EU-funded and led by the Planning Authority, will be updating Malta’s basemap, which was last drafted in 1988, with new data and in a modern system.

The new data will be transformed into an environment that people will literally be able to explore and travel through, allowing them to review changes to the environment, and even understand the impact of phenomena like rising sea levels.

You can do this by walking through the appropriately-named CAVE (Computer Automated Virtual Environment).