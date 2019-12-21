Eden Cinema Is Now Looking Fresh AF After Months Of Refurbishments Reveal Sleek And Modern Foyer

Eden Cinemas has finished with some major refurbishments to its ticketing lobby worthy of a red carpet and Hollywood premier. The rebranded cinema re-opened its doors for the first time Thursday night with a special premiere of the musical hit Cats but it wasn’t the Taylor Swift and James Cordon musical numbers that stole the show, rather it was the refurbished cinema facade which we’ve all been waiting for…

Eden Cinemas has rebranded starting from a new sleek and modern logo to its cinema foyer… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eden Cinemas (@eden_cinemas) on Dec 20, 2019 at 7:07am PST … and it appears that the wait was worth it, mainly because the new lobby is now decked out with a brand new self-serving ticketing system so you can avoid the hassle of queues.

But if you haven’t booked online then you can always purchase a ticket at a ticket booth which also doubles as a bar as well, which avoids you having to get into two separate queues for tickets and snacks…ideal!

The lobby also features a games room with air hockey and other arcade games, so that you can keep yourself occupied before the movie starts.

Image Credit: 89.7 Bay

Though the cinema confectionaries might be the same, there are a number of savory snacks on offer from Scoop along with their signature ice cream.

But perhaps the coolest feature of them all is the 1937 original Phillips projector that greets you as you walk in, a symbol of the early days of cinema and just how far we’ve come.

Image Credit: 89.7 Bay