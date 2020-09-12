Drivers Beware! Abrupt Thunderstorm Floods Malta’s Roads

After months of enduring scorching hot and dry weather, it seems like the tables are finally turning. But whilst the rain-lover inside most of us welcomes thunderstorms with open arms, your average Maltese driver might think otherwise. Videos have been making the rounds on social media showing roads all over Malta getting flooded within a matter of seconds.

But it wasn’t just rain that struck some parts of Malta. Certain localities were lucky enough to witness a fair share of hail blessing the streets. We just hope you weren’t out for a jog when this all went down.

As expected, Msida didn’t fair too well under these conditions.

And it seems like this week’s got a whole lot more rain in store for us. Malta International Airport’s weather forecast is predicting rain every day until Tuesday – so you might want to consider taking a dinghy to work.