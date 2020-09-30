Dik Bassa?! Malta Reacts To Last Night’s Earthquake In Classic Maltese Fashion

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or, like most of us, were in a good old deep sleep, two earthquakes were recorded a few kilometers south of Malta less than seven hours apart. Whilst the first one, which had a magnitude of 3.3, didn’t really get in anyone’s way, the second one, which had a magnitude of 4.5, quite literally shook Malta to its core. And in classic Maltese fashion, pretty much everyone had something to say about it. But first, National Security Minister Byron Camilleri took to Facebook to put everyone’s mind at rest.

“The earthquake that took place earlier today doesn’t seem to have led to any reports of damage with the Civil Protection Department,” Camilleri wrote. “Those that felt it are encouraged to fill in this University of Malta questionnaire to aid research.” So if you were up at 3am frantically scrolling through your feed to check if anyone else felt this tremor – do the country a favour and fill this survey out. Radio host and well-loved personality Valentina Rossi had a very different take on things.

“Me: Carl did you feel that tremor? Carlo: No. And even if I did, I would’ve just thought you farted,” Rossi wrote. The radio host seems to have struck a chord with countless followers, with her post amassing just under 300 reactions in less than an hour. Impressive for a fart joke. But just like Valentina’s Carlo, it seems like many were those that didn’t actually feel a thing.

“Everyone’s saying they felt an earthquake but I wouldn’t know, I slept right through it,“ one very tired Facebook user wrote. “I was watching a film when it happened and I didn’t even realise,” another added. A couple others saw this as an opportunity to take a dig at the authorities. The first victim? The health authorities.

Soon after, locally-renowned satire Steve Bonello posted one of his illustrations alongside an admittedly witty caption.

