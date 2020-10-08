Writers And Artists: Daphne’s Assassination Changed Malta Forever And We’re Asking For Submissions To Mark The Anniversary

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination changed Malta forever, leaving an effect on every person in the country. Lovin Malta is asking for contributions in memory of the three-year anniversary of the horrific murder.

The best submissions will be published on Lovin Malta over week following the anniversary.

We will accept any contribution whether it is photography, video, art, the written word, poetry, music, or anything else you can think of.

Submissions close on Friday 16th October at 3pm.

Malta is brimming with talented and courageous individuals, it’s time to give them a platform and showcase what they have to say. It’s why we are putting our faith in you.

Every artist plays a different and necessary part of the fight for justice. The country is calling out for a thoughtful critique of our political, economic, and social systems that have been put on trial ever since the horrific murder.

Institutional failings have been laid bare, but Malta needs artists and creative thinks to push communities to engage thoughtfully and make steps towards progress.

It’s been three years since the assassination. It’s for the country to tells its stories on the chasms and instability it has caused.

If you feel you or anyone you know can send over a piece that’s meaningful, incisive, creative, and daring please send all your details over in the Typeform below.