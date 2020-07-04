Cringe Country: Nine More Of Our Favourite Maltese Dad Jokes
Last Wednesday marked International joke day, and in celebration of this monumental occasion, we had headed to Instagram to share some of our favourite Maltese dad jokes.
Needless to say, our audience didn’t shy away from pitching in some of their own beautifully cringe-worthy masterpieces.
Having said that, these are nine of our favourite Maltese dad jokes – just make sure you don’t roll your eyes too far back.
1. Liem hu l-organu li jiġbed il-qamar?
Il-pull-moon
2. Liema koppja għandha l-akbar vizzju tat-tipjip?
Nico u Tina
3. X’kien jismu l-gangster li kien jingwalaha ma’ kulħadd?
Tony Mintana
4. Kif iħobbuh l-għaġin tad-Divina Commedia?
Al Dante
5. X’isem qal Ġesu meta miet fuq is-salib?
Melissa Sammut
6. Min kien l-aqwa caterer ta’ qabel żmien Kristu?
Il-B.C. Bee
7. Għalfejn il-vegans jibqgħu kollha rqaq?
Ghax jieklu kollox bil-kale.
8. X’inhu l-isem tal-president tal-jellyfish kollha?
Barack Obrama
9. X’jisimha l-girlfriend ta’ Batman?
Farfett Elaine