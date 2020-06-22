WATCH: Sliema’s 112-Year-Old Theatre Closes Its Doors For The Year With A Heartfelt Video
Sliema’s historic community theatre Teatru Salesjan was bang in the middle of its season of events, curated by Artistic Consultant Rosetta Debattista, when COVID-19 struck. And whilst it won’t see its doors reopen until the new year, musical theatre group Company 111 celebrated its place in the seaside town with a heartfelt video to the sounds of the musical Hamilton’s Its Quiet Uptown.
Members of the newly formed group Company 111 were supposed to hold sessions in the theatre when the pandemic hit Malta. With their original plans cancelled, the young artists rehearsed online and produced this ode to the theatre, an emotional farewell, with actors setting down flowers centre stage, accompanied by empty shots of the once-bustling theatre.
The cast performs to an iconic Hamilton song, directed by Company 111’s Denise Mulholland, and was even endorsed by the musical’s composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.
“It’s quiet uptown and quiet in the theatre for now… Company 111 bids farewell to the old as we look towards the new. We are so excited to welcome you early next year. Until then, we leave you with a homage to our unique community theatre…. Big thank you to Lin-Manuel Miranda for supporting us in performing his song!” the theatre said.
Company 111 is part of Teatru Salesjan’s Nurture Culture programme and funded by ADRC and BOVJCF.
