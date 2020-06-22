WATCH: Sliema’s 112-Year-Old Theatre Closes Its Doors For The Year With A Heartfelt Video

Sliema’s historic community theatre Teatru Salesjan was bang in the middle of its season of events, curated by Artistic Consultant Rosetta Debattista, when COVID-19 struck. And whilst it won’t see its doors reopen until the new year, musical theatre group Company 111 celebrated its place in the seaside town with a heartfelt video to the sounds of the musical Hamilton’s Its Quiet Uptown.

Members of the newly formed group Company 111 were supposed to hold sessions in the theatre when the pandemic hit Malta. With their original plans cancelled, the young artists rehearsed online and produced this ode to the theatre, an emotional farewell, with actors setting down flowers centre stage, accompanied by empty shots of the once-bustling theatre.