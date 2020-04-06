WATCH: San Sajjru U San Iħxienu! People Coming Up With ‘Vari Ħajjin’ For 2021 Is A Mood And A Half
Personal opinions and preferences aside, calling off every festa for the rest of the year is easily one of the biggest announcements to come out of Malta amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped some of the island’s most faithful – and funniest – from coming up with ingenious solutions.
From the ashes of a celebration-less Holy Week, Vari Ħajjin Għas-Sena 3009 has beeN born.
The premise? Simple enough: submit your own version of a “living statue”, ideally a new saint who represents just what a shitshow 2020 has really been.
And what started off as a great opportunity for children to dress up while indoors quickly evolved into something so much bigger. Exhibit A:
“Another vara which will be used for the first time in 2021, made specifically so that people don’t feel too conscious of the weight they put on 2020 because of COVID-19,” the page shared last night, urging its followers to suggest names.
San Iħxienu, San Sonza, San Niddendel… all absolute gold.
People have already flocked en masse to the video, with the short clip getting over 37,000 views in just 16 hours. More than 200 shares later, the rest was history.
Soon enough, more followed. Enter Exhibit B:
A perfect way of keeping people entertained during these troubling times, Vari Ħajjin is proving to be a great new pick-me-up for children and adults alike.
From children putting on their most colourful attire to parents revelling in the fun themselves, the Facebook page is set to keep uploading even more photos and videos.
Set up just one week ago, the page seems to be quickly catching on as thousands of viewers keep replaying and resharing its short clips, so expect a whole lot of saintly comedy coming your way soon enough!