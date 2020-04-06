WATCH: San Sajjru U San Iħxienu! People Coming Up With ‘Vari Ħajjin’ For 2021 Is A Mood And A Half

Personal opinions and preferences aside, calling off every festa for the rest of the year is easily one of the biggest announcements to come out of Malta amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped some of the island’s most faithful – and funniest – from coming up with ingenious solutions.

From the ashes of a celebration-less Holy Week, Vari Ħajjin Għas-Sena 3009 has beeN born.

The premise? Simple enough: submit your own version of a “living statue”, ideally a new saint who represents just what a shitshow 2020 has really been.

And what started off as a great opportunity for children to dress up while indoors quickly evolved into something so much bigger. Exhibit A: