WATCH: Police Band Gives Sweet Surprise To Care Homes By Playing Traditional Maltese Music On Easter Sunday

A musical band made up of police officers is touring the island today spreading some Easter cheer – and it’s awesome. Residents in care homes around the island were pleasantly surprised to hear upbeat music coming from the streets Easter Sunday morning. However, it wasn’t the usual processions which have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak – it was Malta’s boys and girls in blue, showing their musical chops in the best way possible.

“This morning the elderly living in Dar San Ġuzepp in Fgura woke to a sweet surprise. This is the Maltese people, that in these dark moments we see a ray of light!”