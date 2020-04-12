WATCH: Police Band Gives Sweet Surprise To Care Homes By Playing Traditional Maltese Music On Easter Sunday
A musical band made up of police officers is touring the island today spreading some Easter cheer – and it’s awesome.
Residents in care homes around the island were pleasantly surprised to hear upbeat music coming from the streets Easter Sunday morning. However, it wasn’t the usual processions which have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak – it was Malta’s boys and girls in blue, showing their musical chops in the best way possible.
“This morning the elderly living in Dar San Ġuzepp in Fgura woke to a sweet surprise. This is the Maltese people, that in these dark moments we see a ray of light!”
People went out to the balconies, peered through windows and stood inside their doors clapping and cheering on the musical police officers.
The band’s music really buoyed the spirits of some care home residents, who couldn’t stop cheering them on and saying thank you for the awesome surprise gift.
“Prosit, what a sweet gesture,” said one person online, while another said: “Happy Easter to you and your families and thank you for your service, stay safe!”
While Malta might have had to miss its iconic processions this Holy Week, between the Malta police force and some other individuals, there was still some fun to be had – all from a safe distance of course.