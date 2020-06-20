WATCH: Dancers Perform Outside Ħal Far Open Centre In Solidarity With Migrants On World Refugee Day

“Some protest, some volunteer, and some just dance to show solidarity,” the caption of the video by local refugee-led NGO Spark15 reads.

Local dancers performed outside Ħal Far Open Centre in solidarity with migrants housed there for World Refugee Day.

As a group of 15 young refugees from different countries, Spark15 aims to help migrant youths integrate into Maltese communities and be active participants in a more inclusive society.

“The aim of making this video is to celebrate World Refugee Day in a way that young people could understand,” Mohammed Hassan from Spark15 told Lovin Malta.

Dancers include Leonel Viloria Aquino from the Philippines, Luke Mizzi and Cheryl Lofreda from Malta and Zeo James from Pakistan in collaboration with prominent dance group Concept of Movement.

“It is also an appeal to young locals and foreigners to be aware of refugees’ condition at the open centre(s),” Hassan continued. “It was eye-opening for us all when we stood in front of the gates. We’ve all witnessed the shock, surprise and sadness by the dancers and that’s what made it real!”

Around 79 million people are refugees worldwide, which equates to around 1% of the world’s population, according to the UN’s refugee agency.

Last August, UNHCR said that there were around 1,000 people residing at the Ħal Far camp and just over 1,000 residents at the Safi detention centre.

Tag someone who’d love to check this out