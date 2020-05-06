Malta Steps Up After Chef Raises Alarm Over Rabat Family Living With No Food During Pandemic

“Groceries taken care of, for now, an electrician/plumber has already started offering his service and the family received some cash in hand so they can use for anything of great importance such as maybe doctor’s visits and medicinal costs,” he continued.

“To whoever donated and helped out in any way, I felt it is important to update you and show you that money donated has already started to come in good use,” Andre Camilleri announced the good news on Facebook today.

A Maltese chef who had put out an urgent appeal for donations after coming across a Rabat family with no food has expressed his thanks to the local community for stepping up.

Camilleri had raised the alarm after being faced by the sheer poverty some families on the island are facing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I normally post some crazy, funny shit but this post is far from it,” Camilleri had posted on Facebook just yesterday. “I don’t normally like to mention any good deeds or charitable works I might be involved in on social media, but I really cannot help it this time.”

Camilleri, who is the brains behind Avotaco, has been helping feed families, like a number of other inspirational local chefs. However, he couldn’t get one family in Rabat out of his head.

“Heartbreaking – she is a widow without a job trying to raise four children,” he said. “Their ages range from six to 17 years old. They have nothing… nada!”

He detailed what he saw.

“Their geezer is not working, they sleep on mats on the floor. They have no food, she has no income…” he trailed off.

He appealed to the Maltese community to help support the family in any way they can – and he made a particular appeal for an electrician to help the family sort out its broken household.

“No one has to feel obliged, but nothing is more rewarding in life than putting a smile on someone’s face and probably saving a life too.”

Kudos Andre – and everyone who pitched in to help – for making this family’s prospects just a little bit brighter in these trying times.