Mob Boss Joseph Muscat And Pimp Adrian Delia Make Appearance At Nadur Carnival

Nadur’s annual Carnival celebration has developed a reputation for irreverence and this year’s edition was no different, with revellers taking jabs at high-profile politicians.

A pretty intricate picture of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat dressed up as a mob boss featured on one of the floats. Muscat can be seen flashing the middle finger and literally consuming Malta, all while wearing a luxury watch and drinking Petrus wine, both gifts he had received from Yorgen Fenech.