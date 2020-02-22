Mob Boss Joseph Muscat And Pimp Adrian Delia Make Appearance At Nadur Carnival
Nadur’s annual Carnival celebration has developed a reputation for irreverence and this year’s edition was no different, with revellers taking jabs at high-profile politicians.
A pretty intricate picture of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat dressed up as a mob boss featured on one of the floats. Muscat can be seen flashing the middle finger and literally consuming Malta, all while wearing a luxury watch and drinking Petrus wine, both gifts he had received from Yorgen Fenech.
The Electrogas power station is Muscat’s beating heart, while Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and former deputy chief Silvio Valletta, wearing an ‘I Love Yorgen’ T-shirt to symbolise his football holidays with the murder suspect, are occupying his brain.
PN leader Adrian Delia wasn’t spared either, with an old car renamed as ‘Delia’s prostitute train’ to symbolise the allegations that he had laundered money from a Soho prostitution ring.
And former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar has still not been able to shake off that rabbit dinner he had in Mġarr three years ago.
Doctors offering a vaccine to the infamous coronavirus also made an appearance as did some other more lighthearted costumes.
