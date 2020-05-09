Michelle Muscat’s Marigold Foundation Rolls Out Handmade Cloth Masks For Charity

Volunteers have been working around the clock this week, sewing a wide array of face masks as part of a charitable community project organised by The Marigold Foundation.

Taking to Facebook earlier this week, the six-year-old foundation – which is headed by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s wife Michelle – announced it would be making and delivering the cloth masks “against a donation of your choice”.

Delivering to doorsteps all across the nation, the Marigold Foundation quickly sold its entire first batch of masks, calling for even more people to join their team of volunteers.