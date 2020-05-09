Michelle Muscat’s Marigold Foundation Rolls Out Handmade Cloth Masks For Charity
Volunteers have been working around the clock this week, sewing a wide array of face masks as part of a charitable community project organised by The Marigold Foundation.
Taking to Facebook earlier this week, the six-year-old foundation – which is headed by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s wife Michelle – announced it would be making and delivering the cloth masks “against a donation of your choice”.
Delivering to doorsteps all across the nation, the Marigold Foundation quickly sold its entire first batch of masks, calling for even more people to join their team of volunteers.
By the end of the week, the volunteers’ efforts were stepped up through a larger team and even more hours of sewing, with some volunteers spending 24 whole hours of voluntary work.
The Marigold Foundation Facebook page shared a number of photos of the volunteer seamstresseses hard at work, and their eventual colourful masks.
“Thank you for your time and energy,” the foundation said, applauding the many volunteers who had stepped up to make even more masks.
The cloth masks can be ordered through Marigold Foundation’s Facebook page, and those who make a purachse are being asked to give a small donation which will in turn be used to help a numnber of NGOs.
These NGOs include Special Olympics Malta, Caritas, Assoċjazzjoni tal-Ġenituri ta’ Tfal bl-Awtiżmu, Puttinu Cares Foundation, Richmond Foundation, ALS Foundation, Dar tal-Providenza, St. Joseph Home, Dar Nazareth and the Karl Vella Foundation among many others.