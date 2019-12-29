Malta’s Annual Christmas Charity Swim Cancelled Due To Potentially Hazardous Weather Conditions

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s annual Thomas Smith Charity Swim, originally scheduled for this morning, had to be cancelled after organisers warned that bad weather conditions could pose a risk to swimmers.

“The sea at the Pier in Sliema has been deemed unsafe for swimming due to rough weather conditions; therefore the team, together with the Civil Protection Department, have decided to cancel the event,” the organisers said in a statement. “Although we are saddened with this decision, safety is our main priority.”

The charity event, which involves swimmers braving the December cold in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund, has become something of a tradition in Malta, and indeed this year’s event would have been its 21st edition.

Participants who have already collected donations have until 3rd January to hand them in, with the charity set to present a cheque to President George Vella on 6th January.

The charity is encouraging the public to donate by sending a cheque by post to Thomas Smith Charity Swim, 1, War Victims Square, Luqa, LQA 1010, Malta or via a bank transfer to:

HSBC Bank (Malta) plc, 32, Merchants Street, Valletta. Account No.: 033-080037-002; Swift Code: MMEBMTMT; IBAN No: MT MT04MMEB44336000000033080037002.

