Malta’s Annual Christmas Charity Swim Cancelled Due To Potentially Hazardous Weather Conditions

Malta’s annual Thomas Smith Charity Swim, originally scheduled for this morning, had to be cancelled after organisers warned that bad weather conditions could pose a risk to swimmers.

“The sea at the Pier in Sliema has been deemed unsafe for swimming due to rough weather conditions; therefore the team, together with the Civil Protection Department, have decided to cancel the event,” the organisers said in a statement. “Although we are saddened with this decision, safety is our main priority.”