HOPE: St. Julian’s Hotel Uses Over 40 Rooms’ Lights To Send A Message To The Nation

“Hope” has been the word on many’s lips in the past couple of months as the world battles the global COVID-19 pandemic. Tonight, though, the word literally lit up one of Malta’s most popular beaches.

Using 44 of its rooms and its entire facade as a canvas, Cavalieri Art Hotel lit St. Julian’s up with the word HOPE set against the backdrop of Spinola Bay.

“A huge shout out to all our frontliners, we are ever so grateful,” the hotel’s general manager Mark Camilleri said on Facebook earlier tonight, sharing the impressive shot from across the bay in Sliema.

“This too shall pass, brighter days await us, and we will stand up again,” Camilleri finished.

