Here’s Lenny! Maltese Blogger ‘Overwhelmed’ After Giving Birth To Healthy Baby Boy In Mater Dei

One of Malta’s most exciting – and formerly pregnant – travel bloggers has just welcomed her newborn son Lenny into this world.

In a super cute post, Danita Camilleri aka Onechickandayorkie took to Instagram to announce her healthy baby boy earlier today.

Anyone who has been following the Maltese mom – who has over 24.1k followers on Insta – knows just how ready she has been for her newborn baby – and she wasn’t hiding her excitement on the big day.

“Born 02/01/2020 at 12.30 pm, let me introduce you to Lenny! How great God is!” Danita said earlier today.

Danita had been sharing her pregnancy progress with the world through her quirky Insta account.

In her Insta stories leading up to and following Lenny’s birth, she shared that she was feeling “overwhelmed” and said she hopes that she would be a good mommy.

Judging from how excited she has been throughout the pregnancy, we’re definitely feeling like she will be!

Congratulations Danita!

