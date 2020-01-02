Here’s Lenny! Maltese Blogger ‘Overwhelmed’ After Giving Birth To Healthy Baby Boy In Mater Dei

One of Malta’s most exciting – and formerly pregnant – travel bloggers has just welcomed her newborn son Lenny into this world.

In a super cute post, Danita Camilleri aka Onechickandayorkie took to Instagram to announce her healthy baby boy earlier today.

Anyone who has been following the Maltese mom – who has over 24.1k followers on Insta – knows just how ready she has been for her newborn baby – and she wasn’t hiding her excitement on the big day.

“Born 02/01/2020 at 12.30 pm, let me introduce you to Lenny! How great God is!” Danita said earlier today.