Fibonacci Activism: Students Demonstrating To Let Migrants Into Malta Pledge Daily Increase In Numbers

First, it was just one young student standing outside Parliament. Then it was three. The next day, five. Today, eight. But this isn’t the end, and lead protestor Xandru Cassar has promised an increase in demonstrators that will reflect a popular mathematical sequence.

Cassar, a student who has become one of the most prominent faces of a young movement demanding the safe entry of African migrants into Malta, has been standing outside of Parliament over the past week, handing out letters to MPs despite vicious criticism on online comments boards.

“The aim is to put pressure on our elected representatives to respect the basic human rights of these people – by virtue of their humanity, they deserve to be on dry land in a safe port,” Cassar said, as some 425 African migrants remain detained aboard harbour cruise boats just outside Malta.

Being joined by more and more students during each passing visit, Cassar has now revealed plans to increase his protest’s size to follow the Fibonacci Sequence.

A mathematical series of numbers of massive historical importance, the Fibonacci Sequence is the closest approximation in integers to the logarithmic spiral series.

In the sequence, each next number is the sum of the two preceding ones, starting from 0 and 1. So far, the protest has already reflected the sequence with the recent appearance of three, five and eight protesters. The next numbers in the sequence are 13, 21, 34, 55 and 89… with the ratio only increasing as the sequence continues.

Xandru and the other protesters will be demonstrating on days that Parliament is in session, which means the next action will now take place on Monday.

Their message is simple: #LetThemIn.