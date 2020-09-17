€35,000 Raised By Victory Kitchen To Feed Vulnerable Maltese Families In Epic Malta-Gozo Swim

“Rafel, I hope your dream does come true and thank you for giving me the opportunity to join you! Loved the whole experience, but most of all super happy with the donations that flooded in,” said Bonello in a Facebook post.

A 15km swim from Malta to Gozo and back was executed last week by two Maltese men, Rafel Sammut and Clyde Bonello, in aid of Victory Kitchen, an organization founded by Sammut which provides meals to families left vulnerable to the health and financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aim of the event was the raise awareness for the cause and encourage the public to assist in the wholesome initiative.

It seems to have gained some traction raising a total of over €35,000 and attributing towards an organization that has fed almost 20,000 people.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported us to date. Since March 2020 we have helped feed 19,757 people and 6,952 families. But there is much more to be done. Thanks to our supporters and the public, we can now continue doing this work.” said Rafel.

If you’d like to support this amazing initiative you can send donations via Revolut on +356 99441950 or +356 79796171. Alternatively, donations can be sent through BOV mobile on +356 99906056. Please include the tag ‘Support Victory Kitchen’ when making the donation to make it easier to process.

