Black Lives Matter In Malta Too: Fundraiser Walks Held In Honour Of Anti-Racist Movement

Last Sunday, around 60 people walked or jogged on the promenades of Sliema, Bugibba and St. Julians, sporting T-shirts created for the cause. They walked in memory of Ahmaud Arbery who was shot whilst running in his hometown in Georgia earlier in February and Lassana Cisse, a migrant who was fatally shot last year in Malta.

A fundraiser walk raised money for the Black Lives Matter movement last Sunday, in solidarity for victims of racism and police brutality.

The initiative raised over €700 for the global movement Black Lives Matter, that re-emerged to global news following mass protests after the death of Minnesotan George Floyd at the hands of the police.

Following the fundraising success, the T-shirts will be available to purchase in which proceeds will go to the Lassana Cisse fund, a migrant who was allegedly killed by two soldiers last year.

Lassana Cisse’s fund was set up after a Black Lives Matter protest in the Capital in order to support his family in the Ivory Coast. The fund has already gathered over €10,000 in donations.

We love a community initiative!

