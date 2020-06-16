Black Lives Matter In Malta Too: Fundraiser Walks Held In Honour Of Anti-Racist Movement
A fundraiser walk raised money for the Black Lives Matter movement last Sunday, in solidarity for victims of racism and police brutality.
Last Sunday, around 60 people walked or jogged on the promenades of Sliema, Bugibba and St. Julians, sporting T-shirts created for the cause. They walked in memory of Ahmaud Arbery who was shot whilst running in his hometown in Georgia earlier in February and Lassana Cisse, a migrant who was fatally shot last year in Malta.
The initiative raised over €700 for the global movement Black Lives Matter, that re-emerged to global news following mass protests after the death of Minnesotan George Floyd at the hands of the police.
Following the fundraising success, the T-shirts will be available to purchase in which proceeds will go to the Lassana Cisse fund, a migrant who was allegedly killed by two soldiers last year.
Lassana Cisse’s fund was set up after a Black Lives Matter protest in the Capital in order to support his family in the Ivory Coast. The fund has already gathered over €10,000 in donations.
We love a community initiative!