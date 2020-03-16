As Schools Close, Malta’s Biggest Facebook Forum Kicks Off Singing Competition For Young Children
Thousands of children all over the island woke up to a very different Monday today as schools nationwide kick off a week-long shutdown amidst increased Coronavirus fears. But Malta’s most popular Facebook forum for – well, pretty much everything – has had a great idea to keep the young ones occupied.
“OK mummies and daddies who are inside,” The Salott‘s admin Moira Palmier wrote on Sunday afternoon. “Let’s have a competition.”
The suggestion is simple enough; a singing competition for children under 10, with the hopes of more to come in the near future.
“I am also asking someone for a sponsor prize for the child that gets the most likes,” Palmier finished. “So let’s have some fun!”
The Salott being the massive group it is (there are currently over 57,000 members and a big chunk of them are most probably stuck indoors for most of the week), it didn’t take long for the post to go viral.
Over 200 comments in less than 24 hours later, the thread was filled with young children singing renditions of their favourite tunes in living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms all over the island.
And in between parents proudly showing off their talented children and praising each other’s to a number of comments congratulating the initiative, it sure looks like Malta needs more of these novel ways to pass what would otherwise be a solitary and boring couple of days.
“We’ll do more don’t worry, but let’s start with this age group and give a few sponsored prizes and then do other things,” Moira replied to some comments on the thread. “We are going to be in together for a long time I think, so let’s have some fun.”