As Schools Close, Malta’s Biggest Facebook Forum Kicks Off Singing Competition For Young Children

Thousands of children all over the island woke up to a very different Monday today as schools nationwide kick off a week-long shutdown amidst increased Coronavirus fears. But Malta’s most popular Facebook forum for – well, pretty much everything – has had a great idea to keep the young ones occupied.

“OK mummies and daddies who are inside,” The Salott‘s admin Moira Palmier wrote on Sunday afternoon. “Let’s have a competition.”

The suggestion is simple enough; a singing competition for children under 10, with the hopes of more to come in the near future.

“I am also asking someone for a sponsor prize for the child that gets the most likes,” Palmier finished. “So let’s have some fun!”