3,000 And Counting! Maltese Community’s Nationwide Initiative To Manufacture DIY Shields Hits Insane Milestone

Not even one month in, a number of Maltese 3D printing professionals and enthusiasts have already produced 3,000 protective visors for Malta’s healthcare workers at Mater Dei and around the island’s pharmacies. “Your support means everything to us, speaking as both Invent 3D and the Malta 3D printing community,” David Sciberras, who kicked off this whole initiative back in March, said on Facebook yesterday. “Our team is working around the clock on this initiative, easily 14 hour days, and so many enthusiasts have put their projects on hold to help make #PPE for Malta.” Yesterday marked a massive milestone for the community, with the 3,000th visor being donated to Malta’s Central Procurement and Supplies Unit for later distribution. “Every time we pass by the Emergency department, we see loads of professionals wearing them,” Sciberras proudly continued. “I also spoke to a couple of professionals outside the department, who declared them more comfortable, sturdier and with better coverage than the alternatives on the market.”

Eager to not stop any time soon, David was quick to make some awesome announcements for the near future. “The Zabbar Print Farm is currently undergoing maintenance in anticipation of 140kg of materials arriving Monday,” he explained. “Therefore, our own print farm and the community have taken up the slack of the Mater Dei orders and private sales, that keep the project ongoing.” “We’ve also tested a couple of other helping hands, such as the Ear Protectors designed to relieve the strain on the ears,” Sciberras continued. “If anyone needs any, let us know and we will provide for free. If any of my 3D Printing friends wants to help let me know, as always.” You can check out the DIY visors in action at the 48-second mark in the video below: