د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

ClubHouse Europe Moves In! Get Ready For All-New Content As Huge TikTok Stars Come To Malta

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

The Maltese TikTok icons called ClubHouse are taking our little island to international waters by opening up to the rest of Europe!

Follow them on TikTok on their new verified account ClubHouse Europe which already has 1.3 million followers.

@clubhouse_europeTennis at night ????????♬ original sound – vlonely.matti

These local starlets have spent all summer showing us the beauty of island life, but tomorrow they’ll go one step further – moving into an enchanting house together and bringing some international guests over, too.

The nine girls we will be seeing living the life are insta queens Gaia CauchiSarah Grech, Ilona BorgJade Sammut, Sarah AlfalahMartha Micallef AttardHailey MangionTelaizia Degabriele and Jeanine Vella.

Stay on the lookout for brand new content on their TikTok and Instagram pages with some of TikTok’s big names who will be coming to visit our sunny island in the coming weeks.

This will open a whole new page for Malta with big celebrities and our local starlets just having a blast and living their best life on our archipelago.

Tell us in the comments which celebrities you think will be coming to Malta!

READ NEXT: WATCH: Documentary Following Neil Agius’ Gruelling Sicily-Malta Swim Days Away From Release

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK