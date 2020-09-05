ClubHouse Europe Moves In! Get Ready For All-New Content As Huge TikTok Stars Come To Malta

The Maltese TikTok icons called ClubHouse are taking our little island to international waters by opening up to the rest of Europe!

Follow them on TikTok on their new verified account ClubHouse Europe which already has 1.3 million followers.

These local starlets have spent all summer showing us the beauty of island life, but tomorrow they’ll go one step further – moving into an enchanting house together and bringing some international guests over, too.

The nine girls we will be seeing living the life are insta queens Gaia Cauchi, Sarah Grech, Ilona Borg, Jade Sammut, Sarah Alfalah, Martha Micallef Attard, Hailey Mangion, Telaizia Degabriele and Jeanine Vella.