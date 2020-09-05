ClubHouse Europe Moves In! Get Ready For All-New Content As Huge TikTok Stars Come To Malta
The Maltese TikTok icons called ClubHouse are taking our little island to international waters by opening up to the rest of Europe!
Follow them on TikTok on their new verified account ClubHouse Europe which already has 1.3 million followers.
@clubhouse_europeTennis at night ????????♬ original sound – vlonely.matti
These local starlets have spent all summer showing us the beauty of island life, but tomorrow they’ll go one step further – moving into an enchanting house together and bringing some international guests over, too.
The nine girls we will be seeing living the life are insta queens Gaia Cauchi, Sarah Grech, Ilona Borg, Jade Sammut, Sarah Alfalah, Martha Micallef Attard, Hailey Mangion, Telaizia Degabriele and Jeanine Vella.
Stay on the lookout for brand new content on their TikTok and Instagram pages with some of TikTok’s big names who will be coming to visit our sunny island in the coming weeks.
This will open a whole new page for Malta with big celebrities and our local starlets just having a blast and living their best life on our archipelago.