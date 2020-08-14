Classics, Covers And Collabs! Check Out The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians For Your Santa Marija Weekend

It’s Santa Marija weekend in Malta which means relaxing with your family and enjoying some fresh new tunes from local musicians. With everything going on around us, Malta’s music scene has been finding innovative ways of staying fresh and relevant. From collabs to covers, check out what’s been happening in the studio over the past few weeks…

1. Alexandra Alden – Pilgrim (Jim Hickey Remix) Malta’s Indie Queen has revived our summer spirits with the spontaneous remix of her latest single, Pilgrim. And who better to remix it than Berlin-based, Maltese-American musician Jim Hickey. The collaboration couldn’t be any sweeter with an end product that captures the essence of summer house music which has been largely absent this year.

2. Mteam – Are You With Me After the resounding success of their first single, superstar group Mteam are back with a banger. “Are You With Me” is the summer hype song we need to keep us grooving and rocking throughout this pandemic and with a line up that features Micimago, Matthew James, Mr. M and Kugene, there’s absolutely no going wrong with the track.

3. Feds – Sway With It While stuck in quarantine during the peak of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, London-based Maltese musician Feds decided to channel her creative juices into a fun collab. Sway With It is a pop track featuring three songwriters, two vocalists, brass players, bass, guitarists and a mix of producers who all chimed in to make it happen. The song touches on the weird situation we have found ourselves in while also conveying a positive message about going with the flow.

4. Berne – Stay (KNTRL Remix) There’s nothing better than Maltese musicians helping each other out. Berne’s latest track “Stay” has undergone an electronic transformation in the form of remix put together by local electronica artist KNTRL. The end product is as captivating as it is chilled.

5. Ascendor – Silver Bullet Hard-hitting Gozitan heavy metal band Ascendor is back with a music video for the second single of their latest album “Circle Of Violence”. “Silver Bullet” comprises of authentic, thrashy metal with blistering guitar riffs, danger double bass and gruff vocals. Ascendor resorted to a DIY music video with the band rocking out in their practice space.

6. Beesqueeze – Say You Do Beesqueeze have been in a musical lockdown preparing for the release of their album later this year. And in anticipation for the big day, the duo have dropped the first single “Say You Do” accompanied by a music video. With a tinge of dance and indie influences, “Say You Do” has the characteristics of a 90s hit and infectious groove that will have you listening on repeat.

7. Sandrina – Love You Not When it comes to cruising on a hot summer’s day, nothing sounds better on your radio than a pop anthem… …and Sandrina has delivered on that front. The Maltese musician’s latest single “Love You Not” has all the ingredients that make it a summer hit with the help of Rikki Lee Scicluna who adds his brand of spice to the track.

8. Enya Magri – Summer Lights Up-and-coming music sensation Enya Magri has released a summer-sounding track to help radiate some good vibes and keep our spirits up. “Summer Lights” was penned by her sister Jody Magri and produced by Cyprian Cassar giving the track a polished and clean finish worthy of radio stardom. In support of the release, Enya also worked on a music video together with Matthew Muscat Drago involving a number of extras and props, in the limits of Mellieħa, further up from St. Agatha’s Tower.

9. Marie Valerie – Let Me Live My Life A song about loving yourself and living life to the fullest despite what circumstances you are in. Marie Valerie’s latest track “Let Me Live My Life” champions that ethos with its pop beats and inspiring lyrics that will make you see the silver lining on a rainy day.

10. Drakard – Fil-Pjazza tar-Raħal Young and talented Maltese singer Drakard has released his cover of the 1970s classic “Fil-Pjazza tar-Raħal”. The energetic 16-year-0ld has revived the Enzo Gusman’s hit with his refreshing cover that encapsulates Maltese music heritage in both its music and accompanying video.