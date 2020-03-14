This Cheeky Maltese Company Promises To Make Your Time In Quarantine A Little Naughtier

Look, we know, we don’t need to point this out to you. With the arrival of coronavirus in Malta, most if not all outdoor events are cancelled and your potentials for mingling are slimmer than ever.

But fear not, because this cheeky store wants to make your time in lockdown a little… sexier.

Pleasure Malta is here for every one of our sexual needs. From condoms, dildos, flesh lights, lubes, sex games and accessories for literally every kink you have (or will discover in your confinement), they’ve got it all.

And to make things easier, their online shop can deliver discreetly by post, via personal delivery or even through an arranged pickup in Ħaż-Żebbuġ.