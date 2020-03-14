This Cheeky Maltese Company Promises To Make Your Time In Quarantine A Little Naughtier
Look, we know, we don’t need to point this out to you. With the arrival of coronavirus in Malta, most if not all outdoor events are cancelled and your potentials for mingling are slimmer than ever.
But fear not, because this cheeky store wants to make your time in lockdown a little… sexier.
Pleasure Malta is here for every one of our sexual needs. From condoms, dildos, flesh lights, lubes, sex games and accessories for literally every kink you have (or will discover in your confinement), they’ve got it all.
And to make things easier, their online shop can deliver discreetly by post, via personal delivery or even through an arranged pickup in Ħaż-Żebbuġ.
It’s time to get down in lockdown, and a toy (or five) can guarantee time flies a little faster.
Let’s start with their hottest products, which you can actually see flying off the shelves with their live purchasing feature online.
This versatile bad boy is USB rechargbale, offers 10 different vibration speeds and is dual-edged, so knock yourself out alone or with a friend! And if you’re worried about hygiene (we all are at this point), this gadget is latex free and made of medical grade silicone.
Alexa, play George Michael’s ‘Careless Whisper’ right now.
Or perhaps you’re going solo in the COVID-19 crisis.
Fret not, you sexually frustrated doom-preppers, because they’ve got toys that prove it doesn’t take two to tango.
Self-quarantine? More like self pleasure babe, and no mammal knows pleasure like these guys.
LOOK AT THIS. LOOK AT IT.
Besides being aesthetically magnificent, this battery powered beast boasts beauty in its functionality.
The Platinum Rampant Rabbit Vibrator (also what i’m naming my next EP) lets you enjoy multiple speeds with six speeds of rotation, all controllable with a press of a button thanks to its built in control pad.
And men, if nothing here appeals to you, they’ve got a whole section dedicated to you, including this.
(I’ll let its name speak for itself, but I’ll just say it comes with a free cock ring).
As a leading online store for sex toys in Malta, these guys have got you all covered.
Discreet packaging, a website chatbox to ensure your service satisfaction and same day deliveries if you order before 3:30pm!
And remember…
Practice safe sex everyone!