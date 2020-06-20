You Can Soon Book A Sicily Trip With Adrian Zammit… And People Are Already Lining Up

Don’t know what you’re doing for a summer 2020 holiday? Love memes and watching viral videos? A solution to all your problems has just showed up out of nowhere… in the shape of a trip to Sicily with Marsa influencer Adrian Zammit.

Sure, take your time and read throught that last sentence again. God knows I had to do the same the first time round.

Sicily travel agency Micallef Joe Travel is offering people something a little different for its latest package to Malta’s big neighbour, promising “a day of fun in Sicily with Adrian Zammit – Il Bebbuxu”.

Sure, take your time to read through that again.