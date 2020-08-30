We’ve Got A Winner! Ħaż-Żebbug’s Anthea Zammit Crowned Miss Universe Malta

Anthea Zammit will represent Malta at this year’s Miss Universe 2020 after winning the local version of the beauty pageant last night.

Anthea, a 26-year-old professional dancer and law student, triumphed during a ceremony at the Hilton last night and was crowned by Miss Universe Malta 2019 Teresa Ruglio.

Accepting the prize, she thanked her loved ones for their support and promised to do her utmost to make them proud of her at the upcoming international show.

Miss Qrendi Madeline Baldacchino, a popular social media influencer and recent Liquorish contestant, finished second, while Miss Mosta Jasmine Camilleri came third.