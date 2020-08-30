د . إAEDSRر . س

We've Got A Winner! Ħaż-Żebbug's Anthea Zammit Crowned Miss Universe Malta

Anthea Zammit will represent Malta at this year’s Miss Universe 2020 after winning the local version of the beauty pageant last night.

Anthea, a 26-year-old professional dancer and law student, triumphed during a ceremony at the Hilton last night and was crowned by Miss Universe Malta 2019 Teresa Ruglio.

Accepting the prize, she thanked her loved ones for their support and promised to do her utmost to make them proud of her at the upcoming international show.

Miss Qrendi Madeline Baldacchino, a popular social media influencer and recent Liquorish contestant, finished second, while Miss Mosta Jasmine Camilleri came third.

Anthea is no stranger to international beauty pageants, having represented Malta at Miss World 2016 and Miss Supranational 2017, finishing unplaced at both competitions.

She will now get another chance to represent her country on the big stage and she’ll hoping it’s a case of third time lucky.

