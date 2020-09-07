Welcome To The ClubHouse: Nine Maltese Teen Influencers, Blindfolded And Taken To Their New Extravagant Villa

The ClubHouse girls moved into their glamorous content house yesterday and so much has already happened!

If you don’t know yet, ClubHouse is a group of Maltese influencers who have moved into a house together and have big plans to make content with a variety of local and international guests.

The girls were blindfolded and taken to the house which they had never seen before – and they clearly loved it. Settling in quickly, they have been showcasing their bedrooms and favourite spots around the house on their Insta stories and rolling out TikToks.

A number of international guests have already touched down in Malta, enjoying the elegant villa together with the ClubHouse girls.

The guests include Yousra Chaouki, an Italian Instagram influencer and Giulia Sara Salemi, an Italian actress, dancer and singer who is set to publish her first book soon.

Maltese make-up artist Henry Galea also came around to spend time with the girls and have some fun at the ClubHouse.