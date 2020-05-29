WATCH: ‘Till We Meet Again, Nannu’: Sarah Zerafa Pays Powerful Tribute To Her Late Grandfather

د . إAEDSRر . س

Sarah Zerafa, one of Malta’s most popular influencers, has paid tribute to her late grandfather through a series of Instagram stories which remember their time together.

Sarah shared some particular moments of her Nannu Charlie, from their celebration of his 80th birthday to a clip of him looking proudly at a cover of Pink Magazine featuring his granddaughter.

I never wanted to think that this day might come. I always wished that somehow you can stay with us forever, Nannu Charlie.. But unfortunately the angels wanted you next to them today ???????? You were the bestest person ever. You were the kindest, the most genuine Nannu in the whole world ???? You used to make me feel like the most special princess there is ???? This is going to be by far the hardest goodbye.. You took a piece of my heart with you Nannu Charlie. ???? Please keep watching over us, as we will be missing you so so much. Hope I will continue to make you proud, dearest Nannu. I hope you’re in a better place. Forever & Always in my heart. Till we meet again Nannu Charlie, I love you. ???????????????? 28/05/2020

“I never wanted to think that this day might come,” Sarah wrote. “I always wished that somehow you can stay with us forever, Nannu Charlie.. But unfortunately the angels wanted you next to them today. You were the bestest person ever. You were the kindest, the most genuine Nannu in the whole world.”

“You used to make me feel like the most special princess there is. This is going to be by far the hardest goodbye. You took a piece of my heart with you Nannu Charlie. Please keep watching over us, as we will be missing you so so much.”

“Hope I will continue to make you proud, dearest Nannu. I hope you’re in a better place. Forever & Always in my heart. Till we meet again Nannu Charlie, I love you.”

RIP Nannu Charlie

