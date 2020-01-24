WATCH: Testicular Tastebuds? Pierre Cordina Dips His Balls In Soy Sauce For Science

In today’s highlight of things we didn’t want to see but couldn’t look away from, we bring you a video of popular Maltese DJ Pierre Cordina dipping his balls in soy sauce and to see whether he can taste it through his testicles. Oh, and influencer Taryn Mamo-Cefai is just chilling outside the bathroom for the whole thing.

Uploaded on 89.7 Bay’s TikTok account, the video shows the two Bay Drive DJs test out the aptly-named Soy Sauce Challenge.

After a brief introduction from inside a bathroom cubicle, we see Pierre Cordina dip his finger in some soy sauce, only to slather his crown jewels off-camera.

“Incredible. Incredible. I’m tasting the soy sauce. Incredible. Science was right yet again. The soy sauce? Mmm. Incredible.”