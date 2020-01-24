د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Testicular Tastebuds? Pierre Cordina Dips His Balls In Soy Sauce For Science

@897baypierrecordina #soysauce #soysaucechallenge♬ original sound – 897bay

In today’s highlight of things we didn’t want to see but couldn’t look away from, we bring you a video of popular Maltese DJ Pierre Cordina dipping his balls in soy sauce and to see whether he can taste it through his testicles. Oh, and influencer Taryn Mamo-Cefai is just chilling outside the bathroom for the whole thing.

Uploaded on 89.7 Bay’s TikTok account, the video shows the two Bay Drive DJs test out the aptly-named Soy Sauce Challenge.

After a brief introduction from inside a bathroom cubicle, we see Pierre Cordina dip his finger in some soy sauce, only to slather his crown jewels off-camera.

“Incredible. Incredible. I’m tasting the soy sauce. Incredible. Science was right yet again. The soy sauce? Mmm. Incredible.”

Taryn, truly all of us @ Pierre

Hilarious(ly awkward) video aside, there actually is some proper science behind the latest TikTok trend to hit the interwebs. The only thing is, the science is a bit contradictory to the challenge…

“Taste buds are in our mouths and upper oesophagus only, and are a group of taste receptor cells,” Emma Beckett, a food and nutrition scientist from The University of Newcastle in Australia told ScienceAlert. “The signals from the taste buds are sent from the mouth to the brain so that we can consciously perceive tastes.”

Fact: Testicles have taste receptors.

Myth: You can taste with your testicles.

“These are not taste buds, they don’t activate the gustatory cortex in the brain,” Beckett told ScienceAlert. In fact, these rogue taste receptors don’t always appear to serve a function at all, which explains why we can’t taste with our bladder, lungs and intestines either (even though these organs also have taste receptors).

But hey, you can always dip your balls in soy sauce. You know, just to be 100% sure.

