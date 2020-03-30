WATCH: Tamara Webb Shares Emotional Baby Gender Reveal ‘From When We Could All Hug Each Other’

“I miss all my loved ones, but this makes me ever so grateful,” Maltese influencer Tamara Webb said this morning in an emotional baby gender reveal to her over 46,000 followers.

First things first; it’s a girl!

Tamara had been keeping followers guessing ever since her gender reveal party a couple of weeks ago, telling everyone “I just don’t feel it’s the time”.

“I don’t want media to twist the whole story,” she joked online last week, imagining a headline on the lines of “TAMARA WEBB ORGANISES A PARTY FOR 30 PEOPLE DURING QUARANTINE”.

This morning, though, the influencer decided to finally share clips from that party, revealing to the world that her and Ken are expecting a little baby girl.

“Throwback to when we could all hug each other and meet up under the same roof,” she said on Instagram.

Congrats to Tamara and Ken, and in her own words, “Kuraġġ!”