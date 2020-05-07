WATCH: Taken Aback By National Support, Adrian Zammit Introduces Live Show’s Newest Animal Protagonist

Hours after the heartbreaking news that his beloved dog Goffy had passed away, Adrian Zammit has taken to Facebook to thank the nation for the overwhelming support… and even introduce the latest protagonist of his popular Facebook Live show.

“This is like a small press conference to assure you all that I’m OK,” Zammit started in the quick 12-minute video announcement. “We had Goffy’s loss… but someone like me who needs to cheer people up can’t not laugh and smile. My interest is what you feel.”

Zammit went on to open up about the beloved bulldog, which just died of cancer at 15 years of age.

“We knew this day would come,” he said. “She was 15 years old and sick. Doctors gave her a month, and we were lucky that she lived for even longer.”

“She lived a happy life, and she kept fighting till her very last day.”

“Every day, just before the show, she’d start crying to get on the chair,” Zammit reminisced, saying Goffy taught him a thing or two about resilience.