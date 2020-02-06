WATCH: Superstar Comedian Eddie Izzard Runs Through ‘Blowy’ Valletta As Part Of Insane Marathon Challenge

It’s not every day that Maltese people get to spot a celebrity in their midst… so imagine how much rarer it is to spot a celebrity running past you as part of a unique, consecutive marathon challenge.

Superstar stand-up comedian and political activist Eddie Izzard has taken on his most insane physical challenge yet; 28 marathons in 28 days in 28 different countries. And yesterday, the 57-year-old tackled Marathon Number 5, in Valletta!

“This is my first time in Malta,” an already exhausted Izzard said in the very early hours of yesterday morning before the sun even came up. “Once I’ve done today I would’ve done five, and the first 10 are usually a bit rubbish.”

As you could easily tell from the video (and from having gone through yesterday), this week is a particularly windy and cold spell for the islands… something which Izzard instantly points out but definitely does not let get in his way.

Then, at 4am, as most of us were still cuddled up in that cold February morning, Eddie Izzard kicked off his fifth consecutive marathon in Valletta.

“It’s going to get a bit breezy I think,” he notes, as the wind continues to pick up ahead of a gusty day of Majjistral.

At about half two in the afternoon, Izzard uploaded yet another video, this time very much in the thick of it as he ran through the streets of the capital.

“I said the others were tough,” he smiled breathlessly. “And it’s very blowy today. Very blowy. But I’m still going on, and that’s good.”