WATCH: Superstar Comedian Eddie Izzard Runs Through ‘Blowy’ Valletta As Part Of Insane Marathon Challenge
It’s not every day that Maltese people get to spot a celebrity in their midst… so imagine how much rarer it is to spot a celebrity running past you as part of a unique, consecutive marathon challenge.
Superstar stand-up comedian and political activist Eddie Izzard has taken on his most insane physical challenge yet; 28 marathons in 28 days in 28 different countries. And yesterday, the 57-year-old tackled Marathon Number 5, in Valletta!
“This is my first time in Malta,” an already exhausted Izzard said in the very early hours of yesterday morning before the sun even came up. “Once I’ve done today I would’ve done five, and the first 10 are usually a bit rubbish.”
As you could easily tell from the video (and from having gone through yesterday), this week is a particularly windy and cold spell for the islands… something which Izzard instantly points out but definitely does not let get in his way.
Then, at 4am, as most of us were still cuddled up in that cold February morning, Eddie Izzard kicked off his fifth consecutive marathon in Valletta.
“It’s going to get a bit breezy I think,” he notes, as the wind continues to pick up ahead of a gusty day of Majjistral.
At about half two in the afternoon, Izzard uploaded yet another video, this time very much in the thick of it as he ran through the streets of the capital.
“I said the others were tough,” he smiled breathlessly. “And it’s very blowy today. Very blowy. But I’m still going on, and that’s good.”
If you would like to help #MakeHumanityGreatAgain please click here – https://t.co/IXTYuOPG8v pic.twitter.com/OlAW2OaCUV
Malta – marathon 5! It should get easier but it doesn’t. If you would like to help #MakeHumanityGreatAgain please just click here:https://t.co/IXTYuOPG8v pic.twitter.com/oVdK90r8hT
Just after 5pm, though, he was victorious, uploading one last video from Valletta as the wind continued to pick up.
“That’s the fifth marathon finished in Malta,” a clearly exhausted Izzard told his followers on Twitter in a video that has already amassed over 40,000 views.
“As you could see it’s kind of blowy,” he continued, going on to use the exact same word a couple of more times. “I think I’ve run out of adjectives. But it was a tough marathon.”
Finished my 5th marathon in 5 days! Now looking forward to sleep. If you would like to help #MakeHumanityGreatAgain please just click here:https://t.co/IXTYuOPG8v pic.twitter.com/zJlhsgRtsH
Eddie Izzard is definitely no stranger to insane physical challenges, but this marks his craziest one yet… and it’s all for one very great cause.
His 28-marathons-in-28-countries-in-28-days challenge marks his latest endeavour, #MakeHumanityGreatAgain.
In his own words, Izzard is doing this “as a salute to Humanity at a time of great division.”
So on Brexit day – and just six days before he turned 58 – he uploaded a video from London, kicking off the ludicrousu challenge.
“I think today, of all days, is a good day for me to do something I’ve always wanted to do and run through Europe,” he said. “I’m going to attempt to run 28 marathons in 28 countries in 28 days to raise money for charity because united, not divided, we can make humanity great again. Thank you.”
#ProudEuropean #MakeHumanityGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/bU8nOhrMpU
The initial video was liked over 4,000 times on Twitter in a mere couple of hours, with fans and followers cheering him on ahead of the behemoth task. But this isn’t even Izzard’s first marathon challenge.
In 2009, he ran 43 marathons in 51 days for Sport Relief, following it up by running 27 marathons in 27 days across South Africa in 2017 to mark the number of years Nelson Mandela spent in prison.
But with this latest marathon upping the challenge by one and coming right in the month of February, it’s going to be a very cold and tough one.
Funds raised as part of the #MakeHumanityGreatAgain campaign will support cultural exchange projects, learning and understanding and promoting common humanity across Europe. This includes Unicef’s work with child refugees in Europe.
If you’d like to donate to the crowdfuner, click here.