WATCH: Nate And Frank Plant Secret Birthday Present Under Valentina Rossi’s Bed In One Major Birthday Heist!

Birthday surprises – you either love them or you hate them but if you’re part of the VIBE FM crew then you know one thing for sure – you’re going to get one! It’s Valentina Rossi’s birthday which is probably more of a celebration for her traffic co-hosts Frank and Nate who used this special day to pull one of the most elaborate and mischievous birthday surprises we’ve seen on the Maltese islands… It’s the great birthday heist!

In typical VIBE FM fashion, Nate & Frank spared no waking moment (literally) devising a cunning plan to prank Valentina. While Valentina was out at a friend’s house, the two mischief-makers snuck into her apartment, covered in balaclavas might I add, and planted a present underneath her bed…

Frank also helped himself to a slab of cake icing too and made himself feel at home with a quick shower – maybe he peed himself again?

The big reveal came live on the Nat, Franke & Rossi show where the revealed that she’s been sleeping on top of her present all night while she looks back in shock and bewilderment…

Thankfully, it was taken in good spirits though and the present she got made the break-in worth it!