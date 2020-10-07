د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Keeping Up With The Clintess! Maltese Showgirl To Get Her Own Reality Show

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Whether you know her from her earlier days in the pop music scene or her recent extravagant ventures into the fashion world, it’s tough to come across people who haven’t heard of The Clintess before. Now, it’s time for the next step in her celeb career.

The Real World Of Clintess promises just that; a look into the life of the talked-about pop showgirl, model and influencer… in the form of reality show.

“Excited to announce Season 1 of my brand new reality show,” the Clintess shared on Instagram earlier today, also dropping a trailer for the new show.

And you don’t have to wait too long, either, with the reality show set to premiere next week, on 14th October!

Filming for the show started all the way back in February, with Clintess and her crew Taz Gardner and Miriam Gardner (MTLATV Media House) and Stefan Varga (Focus by Mr V) capturing “all the beautiful and also challenging moments in her life”.

“Watch her prepare for shoots, special events, hang out with friends, deal with her Father’s death, record her upcoming 6th Studio Album and many more in the most positive way,” the trailer’s description elaborates.

“The aim of this show, apart from showcasing her life, is to bring awareness of many important topics that normally remain unheard of while having fun, going to different places and influencing people not to give up in life,” the Clintess said of the incoming show.

Tag someone who needs to know about this

READ NEXT: WATCH: The Clintess Stopped By Lovin HQ With A Few Of Her Extravagancies

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK