WATCH: Keeping Up With The Clintess! Maltese Showgirl To Get Her Own Reality Show
Whether you know her from her earlier days in the pop music scene or her recent extravagant ventures into the fashion world, it’s tough to come across people who haven’t heard of The Clintess before. Now, it’s time for the next step in her celeb career.
The Real World Of Clintess promises just that; a look into the life of the talked-about pop showgirl, model and influencer… in the form of reality show.
“Excited to announce Season 1 of my brand new reality show,” the Clintess shared on Instagram earlier today, also dropping a trailer for the new show.
And you don’t have to wait too long, either, with the reality show set to premiere next week, on 14th October!
Filming for the show started all the way back in February, with Clintess and her crew Taz Gardner and Miriam Gardner (MTLATV Media House) and Stefan Varga (Focus by Mr V) capturing “all the beautiful and also challenging moments in her life”.
“Watch her prepare for shoots, special events, hang out with friends, deal with her Father’s death, record her upcoming 6th Studio Album and many more in the most positive way,” the trailer’s description elaborates.
“The aim of this show, apart from showcasing her life, is to bring awareness of many important topics that normally remain unheard of while having fun, going to different places and influencing people not to give up in life,” the Clintess said of the incoming show.