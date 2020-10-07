WATCH: Keeping Up With The Clintess! Maltese Showgirl To Get Her Own Reality Show

Whether you know her from her earlier days in the pop music scene or her recent extravagant ventures into the fashion world, it’s tough to come across people who haven’t heard of The Clintess before. Now, it’s time for the next step in her celeb career.

The Real World Of Clintess promises just that; a look into the life of the talked-about pop showgirl, model and influencer… in the form of reality show.

“Excited to announce Season 1 of my brand new reality show,” the Clintess shared on Instagram earlier today, also dropping a trailer for the new show.

And you don’t have to wait too long, either, with the reality show set to premiere next week, on 14th October!