د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Ira Losco Superfan Breaks Down After Finding Malta’s Queen Of Pop Performing In His Living Room

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Ira Losco is a lot of things. She’s Malta’s queen of pop, an X Factor judge and now she can add Christmas miracle to the top of her CV.

89.7 Bay invited Ira to perform inside the living room of one Gozitan superfan and the poor guy’s reaction is just what the doctor ordered this Christmas.

Giving the fans and their friends (who are obviously, very clearly, undeniable Losco-nators as well) an acoustic, intimate set of some of her latest hits.

From Cannonball to Hey Now, magical music shaker and all, the smiles on the smaller-than-usual audience’s faces say it all: Ira Losco knows how to sing, and spread festive cheer. Yas!

Hey Ira, our offices will be open next year if you fancy stopping by…

Tag an Ira superfan that would have loved to find Ira in their living room!

READ NEXT: WATCH: The Clintess Proves She Can Be As Bad As The Boys In Her Latest Music Video

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK