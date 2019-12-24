WATCH: Ira Losco Superfan Breaks Down After Finding Malta’s Queen Of Pop Performing In His Living Room

89.7 Bay invited Ira to perform inside the living room of one Gozitan superfan and the poor guy’s reaction is just what the doctor ordered this Christmas.

Ira Losco is a lot of things. She’s Malta’s queen of pop, an X Factor judge and now she can add Christmas miracle to the top of her CV.

Giving the fans and their friends (who are obviously, very clearly, undeniable Losco-nators as well) an acoustic, intimate set of some of her latest hits.

From Cannonball to Hey Now, magical music shaker and all, the smiles on the smaller-than-usual audience’s faces say it all: Ira Losco knows how to sing, and spread festive cheer. Yas!

Hey Ira, our offices will be open next year if you fancy stopping by…

Tag an Ira superfan that would have loved to find Ira in their living room!