WATCH: Gaia Shares Snippet Of Heartbreaking Unreleased Song And We’re 100% Here For It

Behind the colourful Instagram posts and fun Tik Tok uploads, Malta’s teenage singing sensation Gaia also has some heartbreaking bars to share… and last week, she decided to reveal some of them with her thousands of followers.
“I’m so scared to post this,” Gaia posted on Tik Tok, sharing a snippet from an unreleased song.
From the minimalist single piano notes to the gut-wrenching lyrics, we can understand why the 17-year-old might’ve found it hard to share her song with her nearly-40,000-strong following, but we’re sure glad she did.
And if this is a sign of different things to come from the teenage popstar approaching adulthood, then we’re 100% here for it.
Meanwhile, Gaia’s next Tik Tok upload was similarly sad, this time a Bruno Mars cover.
Sharing her own rendition of the popular When I Was Your Man, Gaia even changed some of the lyrics up, adding the quote “There’s always a new beginning after every ending” as a caption to the video. By today, the two clips had already amassed nearly 30,000 views.
Now we know what some of you may thinking, but don’t worry; it doesn’t look like these latest updates spell trouble in paradise for Gaia.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, the young popstar confirmed that everything’s going well in her personal life, and that the song snippet was actually from a while back.
She apparently did get some other people worryingly messaging her after she posted, but don’t worry guys and gals; all’s well that ends well!
