WATCH: Gaia Shares Snippet Of Heartbreaking Unreleased Song And We’re 100% Here For It

Behind the colourful Instagram posts and fun Tik Tok uploads, Malta’s teenage singing sensation Gaia also has some heartbreaking bars to share… and last week, she decided to reveal some of them with her thousands of followers.

“I’m so scared to post this,” Gaia posted on Tik Tok, sharing a snippet from an unreleased song.

From the minimalist single piano notes to the gut-wrenching lyrics, we can understand why the 17-year-old might’ve found it hard to share her song with her nearly-40,000-strong following, but we’re sure glad she did.

And if this is a sign of different things to come from the teenage popstar approaching adulthood, then we’re 100% here for it.