WATCH: Emma Muscat Channels Her Inner Ariana Grande For Final Music Video Of 2019

If you’re trying to leave her, she’ll have left you well before. Emma Muscat is channeling her inner Ariana Grande for her final music video of 2019 and it’s as pop-glam-cum-street-chic as you’d expect.

Vicolo cieco sends a powerful message to Muscat’s new boo as she warns him of the dangers of falling behind her in the relationship.

Muscat lets her lover know she’s not too keen on pride in egos; let’s hope he understands her when she says she’s not the crazy one.

“Se io ti lascio è solo perché non capisci che / Vivi nell’orgoglio ma l’orgoglio che cos’è?”

Taking to the streets of Italy during an autumn evening, the video shows off a side to Muscat we’ve not seen before in her music.

She’s dressed in streetwear to the nines and backed by a troupe of pals as she shakes and breaks, with the visuals switching to a solo Muscat in a form-fitting black-strap dress that’s topped with a (faux) fur coat Mariah would be proud of and has an air of arrogant-in-the-best-way confidence over the the boy chasing her through the city.

But also, at one point she wears that same (fake) snakeskin bodysuit that Ira Losco wore last month when she took to stage to perform her Eurovision hits in – only Muscat had the guts to go legless. Yas!

With over 45k views in less than 24 hours already, you know Emma’s somewhere living in her own kingdom like a movie.