WATCH: Captain America Actor Shouts Out Malta In Personalised Birthday Message

It doesn’t get much better than having a world-famous A-List celebrity send you a personalised message on your birthday.

And for one Maltese man, that’s exactly what happened.

Rami Goodwin woke up on his birthday on May 29th to a video of Captain America’s Frank Grillo wishing him a happy birthday…

Grillo is known for his action roles in Captain America, Avengers and The Purge so getting him on Cameo didn’t come cheap…

…but for €69 it was totally worth it.

Perhaps the coolest part of the video is when Grillo mentions Malta (twice) saying it “wasn’t such a bad place to be” at the moment.

Before you say it… yes, anyone can pay for a Cameo but it’s still cool to have a celebrity talk about Malta.

