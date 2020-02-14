WATCH: Ben Camille’s Baby Daughter Watching Her Dad Present X Factor Will Hit You Right In The Feels

د . إAEDSRر . س

Much has been said of TV presenter and model Ben Camille’s very public relationship with his baby daughter Elle over the past year, but if this latest clip won’t shatter your heart into a tiny little pieces, then you’re probably not human.

As we’re still reeling from the final episode of X Factor Malta’s second season last week, here’s one more clip from the hit TV show… this time straight from the Camille household.

On Monday, Ben Camille showed fans what he dubbed “officially my favourite video from X Factor Malta Season 2”, and it’s very easy to see why.

In the clip, Ben’s daughter Elle – now just over one year old – is watching the X Factor final at home with her parents and dog-siblings… but everything changes when she spots her father on the screen.

From trying to scale the TV sideboard to get closer to her father, to hugging the TV set, it doesn’t get any cuter than this.

Until it does; Elle grabs a phone and starts speaking to it thinking she’s speaking to Ben. Please, no more; our hearts can’t take it!

The video has already gone pretty viral, racking up nearly 70,000 views in a couple of days. But are you really surprised when you consider the overdose of cuteness?

